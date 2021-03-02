Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $338.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.