Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 71 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,803. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $259.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

