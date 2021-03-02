Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 205 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Visa by 6.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,535,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,902,000 after buying an additional 92,173 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. 87,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.19. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock worth $16,011,623. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.