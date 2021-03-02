Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $199.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $169.24.

