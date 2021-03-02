Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

