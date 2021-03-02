Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,162,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.