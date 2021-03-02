Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 5,340 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.02 on Tuesday, hitting $543.65. 181,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.