Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 1,664 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

MUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.49. 35,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,587. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

