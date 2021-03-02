PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP traded down $46.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,263.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,995. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.36, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,093.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

