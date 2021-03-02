Rossmore Private Capital Sells 559 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 4.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 172,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

