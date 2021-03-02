Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $64,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

