$0.81 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.70. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

TOL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 22,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,589 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.