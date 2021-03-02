Korea Investment CORP Sells 65,124 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,124 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $71,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 974,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,255,172. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.24. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

