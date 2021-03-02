Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Reduces Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Masimo by 304.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.65. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

