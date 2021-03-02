Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 464.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 1.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. 759,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.