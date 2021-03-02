Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock remained flat at $$227.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 37,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,931. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.