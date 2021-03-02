Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 162,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 420,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,086 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.94. 33,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

