Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,657 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 255.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,707,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,895 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter.

BTT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

