Assetmark Inc. Has $58.85 Million Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.12% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $58,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

