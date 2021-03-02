Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Pool worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $330.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,695. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

