Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $25.02 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

