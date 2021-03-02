Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $20.95 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,132,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,958,000 after acquiring an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,598. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.