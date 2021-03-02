People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $331.67. 59,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.96 and a 200-day moving average of $361.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

