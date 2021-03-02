Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.35. 29,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

