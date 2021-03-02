Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

