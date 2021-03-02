Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $142,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average of $270.28. The stock has a market cap of $752.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock worth $371,676,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.