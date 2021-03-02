Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $81.98 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65,674 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $81,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.15. 21,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.58.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

