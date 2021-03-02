Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.67. 183,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

