Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Up 595.5% in February

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Immuron alerts:

Shares of IMRN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,527. Immuron has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.