J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.00

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $112.88, with a volume of 4473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
