J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.00

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $112.88, with a volume of 4473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

