Aviva PLC Has $71.45 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $71,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded down $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.81. 30,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,335. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.