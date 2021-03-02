$59.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $59.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $246.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
ZIX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 16,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,298. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
About ZIX
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.
