$59.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $59.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $246.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 22.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 16,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,298. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.