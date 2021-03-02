PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 40,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,239. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

