Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38,601.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $439,401.55 and approximately $38,601.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.00821768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.