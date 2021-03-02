BZEdge Achieves Market Capitalization of $451,802.53 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $451,802.53 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00495554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00077394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00464875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

