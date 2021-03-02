Kopin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,839 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 420,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,201. The stock has a market cap of $881.15 million, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

