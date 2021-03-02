BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 31,000 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Southern Copper comprises about 0.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. 22,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,995. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,881,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,501,067.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,828 shares of company stock worth $40,014,263. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.