Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $493,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,725,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 272,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.10 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

