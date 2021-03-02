Assetmark Inc. Has $162.55 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.26% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $162,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 673,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,508,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,186,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $309.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,523. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

