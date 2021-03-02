Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 116,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,668. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,756.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

