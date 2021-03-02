Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.