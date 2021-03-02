Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $698,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

