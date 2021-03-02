Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

