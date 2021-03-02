Bounty0x 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,493.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $25,493.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.00821620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

