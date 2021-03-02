HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,736 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $262.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

