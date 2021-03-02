Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,079. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

