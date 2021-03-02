Freed Investment Group Invests $29,000 in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.0% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Freed Investment Group owned about 0.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 210,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,886,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXR. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.