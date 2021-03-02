Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 419,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,337,000 after purchasing an additional 65,249 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 295,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,995. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

