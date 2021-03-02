Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 8,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

