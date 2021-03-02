EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

